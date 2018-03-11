Ah, ’tis a joy to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day locally

If you’re looking for the luck o’ the Irish, there’s no better place than local. Music, food, entertainment and of course, festive libations, abound in our area. Check out the fun and make some plans. (Potomac Local reminds everyone to please drink responsibly).

3/14 Hylton Performing Arts Center’s 8th Anniversary Gala and After Party (Manassas)

Enjoy a reception, dinner and silent art auction. Black tie optional; open to ages 21 and over. The Gala supports the Hylton Center’s many artistic performances, arts education programs and outreach initiatives, as well as the Hylton Center’s Endowment.

3/16 – St. Patrick’s Wine Dinner at Rangoli (Manassas)

Enjoy a four-course dinner with unlimited paired wines and a specially chosen chef’s menu.

3/16 – Wearing of the Green Celebration at Potomac Point Winery (Stafford)

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style this year with Potomac Point Winery. Wear your most festive green attire to come wine and dine Friday, March 16th. A special Irish bistro menu will be served and the wine will be flowing. Partake in the annual Leprechaun Toss or sit back and enjoy Friday night music. Wine discounts available.

3/17 – 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company’s St. Patrick’s Day Bash & Beer Release (Stafford)

They’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day the best way they know how….with craft beer, music and food. Join the party for the release of their Irish Red, as well as live music from Marc Allred and Karen Jonas. Enjoy corned beef sandwiches in addition to the usual bbq menu. All ages welcome, must be 21 to drink.

3/17 – Adventure Brewing Company’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival (Fredericksburg)

The 16th Annual Jeff Fitzpatrick St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts off at noon and includes fire trucks, classic cars, high school marching band, community organizations, Irish dancers, horses, military equipment and local pageant winners. The parade ends at A. Smith Bowman Distillery, where Adventure Brewing will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Festival including local vendors, live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, food from local food trucks, and of course, plenty of beer. The brewery will be collecting food for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank.

3/17 – History of Cooking: St. Patrick’s Day at Ben Lomond Historic Site (Manassas)

For St. Patrick’s Day, join the PWC Historic Preservation team at Ben Lomond Historic Site and the Pat White Center at Ben Lomond as they make traditional Irish cuisine as it would have been made in the days before electricity and pasteurization.

3/17 – St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Sinistral Brewing Company (Manassas)

St. Patrick’s Day at Sinistral Brewing Company means good beer, good music & good times. There will be sing-alongs. There will be bagpipes. There will be Irish dancers, and yes, there will be lots of green.

3/17 – St.Paddy’s Day Party & Steal the Glass at Ornery Beer Co. (Woodbridge)

The Party’s at Ornery Beer Company for St. Patrick’s Day!! Tapping their newest IRISH STOUT at 12pm Noon and visitors can Steal the Glass: First 300 guests keep their special St. Paddy’s Day Pint Glass!!

3/17 – St. Patrick’s Day Party at BadWolf Brewing Co. (Manassas – Kao Circle)

Specialty Cask, Irish Dancers, Phat Yummies Food Truck: Phat Yummies Quesadilla Cantina On Wheels & Kilt Contest at 8:30pm – come dressed in your best outfit!!

3/17 – Shamrock & Shenanigans at Brew Republic Beirwerks (Woodbridge)

Join the Brew Republic team on Saturday, March 17th, starting at 9am for kegs and eggs in the tap room! They will be serving Irish breakfast (eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, etc.) and we’ll also be serving non-breakfast Irish fair throughout the day.

3/17 – St. Paddy’s Day Celebration at Tim’s Rivershore (Dumfries)

Spend the day on the Potomac River enjoying live music, drinks & food specials to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style at Tim’s Rivershore.

3/17 – Bar Louie’s Annual St. Pat’s Day Bash (Multiple)

Grab your crew and Unleash Your Leprechaun at Bar Louie this St. Patrick’s Day! Get “Lucked Up” at the best party outside of Ireland with drink specials and live entertainment! Check out your local Bar Louie for details. Locations:

Bar Louie Manassas: 9501 Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

Bar Louie Gainesville: 14081 Promenade Commons St, Gainesville, VA 20155

Bar Louie Stonebridge: 15001 Potomac Town Pl Suite 100, Woodbridge, VA 22191

3/17 and 3/18 – Prince William Humane Society’s St. Pittie’s Day O’Dopt-a-thon (Dumfries)

Come adopt a loving pet looking for a forever home! Pit mix adoptions will be half price at the Adopt Shop (17983 Dumfries Shopping Plaza, Dumfries, VA) and the Prince William County Animal Shelter. This event is sponsored by the Prince William Humane Society.