Woman yelling, baby crying in Dumfries hotel room alert officers

From the Prince William police press release:

Felony Child Neglect – On March 8 at 9:20PM, officers responded to the Days Inn located at 16925 Old Stage Rd in Dumfries (22025) to investigate an unknown situation. Officers arrived and could hear an unknown female yelling for help and a baby crying inside one of the rooms. After numerous attempts to make contact with the female inside the room, she eventually opened the door. Officers quickly determined she was under the influence of an unknown narcotic. Upon entering the room, a 3-month-old child was located in a car seat in the bathroom in close proximity to drug paraphernalia. Officers detained the accused and requested fire and rescue personnel to examine the child. No injuries were reported. A search warrant was subsequently executed on the room and narcotics were recovered. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Tiffany La Shawn CLEVELAND, was arrested. Child Protective Services was notified and released the child into the custody of another family member.

Arrested on March 8:

Tiffany La Shawn CLEVELAND, 34, of the 9500 block of Nittany Dr in Manassas

Charged with 1 count of felony child neglect and 2 counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotic

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond