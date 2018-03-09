Vavoline and Taco Bell have something in common – this Woodbridge suspect

From the Prince William police press release:

Strong-Armed Robbery *ARREST – On March 9, detectives with the Robbery Unit were able to review video surveillance of the robbery that occurred on March 7 at the Taco Bell located at 17380 Dumfries Rd in the Town of Dumfries. Upon viewing the video, patrol officers were able to identify the suspect as Carlos Alberto BENSUSAN who had been arrested on March 8 for an unrelated burglary that occurred at the Vavoline in Woodbridge on March 7. Following the investigation, the accused was charged and remains incarcerated at the Adult Detention Center.

Arrested on March 9:

Carlos Alberto BENSUSAN, 33, of 1523 Margaret St in Woodbridge

Additionally charged with robbery

Court Date: April 10, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond

Strong-Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On March 7 at 9:38PM, officers responded to the Taco Bell located at 17380 Dumfries Rd in the Town of Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man went behind the counter and pushed an employee away from the cash register. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Commercial Burglary [previously Released] – On March 7 at 7:51AM, officers responded to the Vavoline located at 14103 Jefferson Davis Hwy in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a burglary. Video surveillance revealed that a former employee, identified as Carlos Alberto BENSUSAN, kicked out one of the garage door panels then entered the business at 11:57PM on March 6. The accused took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the business on foot. Following the investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for the accused. The accused was subsequently located at his residence and arrested without incident on March 8.

Arrested on March 8:

Carlos Alberto BENSUSAN, 33, of 1523 Margaret St in Woodbridge

Charged with burglary

Court Date: May 14, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond