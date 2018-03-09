Two suspects, two hotels, two robberies equal arrests

From the Prince William police press release:

Armed Robberies *ARRESTS – On March 5, detectives from the Robbery Unit identified two suspects involved in two separate robberies that occurred at the Rimpal Inn and Suites located on Old Centreville Rd on December 5, 2017, and the Holiday Inn located on Balls Ford Rd on December 7, 2017. Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple arrest warrants of both suspects, identified as Brendon M. PAINE and Robert Jamal JACKSON. On March 8, PAINE was arrested without incident following the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Fairfax. Further investigation determined that the firearm used in the robberies was recovered when JACKSON was arrested on December 13 following a traffic stop for a traffic violation. JACKSON remains incarcerated at the Adult Detention Center and was served with the additional charges.

Arrested on March 8:

Brendon M. PAINE, 19, of 6515 Terry Dr in Springfield

Charged with 2 count of robbery and 2 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Robert Jamal JACKSON, 24, of 8529 Piney Point Ct in Manassas

Charged with 2 count of robbery, 2 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: April 10, 2018 | Bond: Both were held WITHOUT bond

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 7 at 12:22AM, officers responded to the Holiday Inn located at 10424 Balls Ford Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man entered the business and approached the front desk. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a handgun and then demanded money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the area on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On December 5 at 11:44PM, officers responded to the Rimpal Inn located at 7399 Old Centreville Rd in Manassas (20111) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown male wearing a mask jumped over the front counter and brandishing a handgun at the employee. During the encounter, the suspect forced the employee to open the register to obtain money. The suspect then fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 responded to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.