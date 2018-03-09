Got kiddos? Education-based child care programs coming to Stafford.

From the press release:

Stafford, VA (Grassroots Newswire) March 6, 2018 — Kiddie Academy®, the leading provider of comprehensive education-based child care programs, is coming soon to the Stafford area.

“We are so thrilled that we will soon open and provide our unique services to children in the Stafford area,” said Azza Sandhu, owner of the Kiddie Academy® coming to Stafford. “This is a really exciting time for us and we look forward to introducing our well-trained, attentive staff to local area parents and their children. In the near future, we look forward to assisting local children in developing the confidence and self-esteem necessary they need to meet the challenges of tomorrow.”

Kiddie Academy®, founded in 1981, began with the idea to combine learning with child care, and made a commitment to be a leader in the industry. Kiddie Academy® has developed a comprehensive education-based child care program for its academies, which are structured to respond to the increasing demand for child care. The Stafford location utilizes a curriculum created to promote each child’s intellectual, social, physical and emotional growth. According to Sandhu, the programs emphasize continuous, open communication between teachers and parents concerning each child’s development.

“We invite children to embark on the Kiddie Academy® journey that will enable them to learn and grow socially, physically, emotionally and intellectually,” Sandhu added.

For more information about the new Kiddie Academy® location in Stafford, please contact Program Director, Martha Masterson at 540-628-8693 or email stafford@kiddieacademy.net.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception, Kiddie Academy® has been a leader in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full-time care, before-and after-school care, and summer camp programs. Kiddie Academy’s proprietary Life Essentials® curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. Kiddie Academy has received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized AdvancED accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy® Franchising

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising is based in Maryland and has 200 open academies located in 27 states, including the District of Columbia. With 40 more Academies expected to open in 2018, Kiddie Academy’s network will grow to more than 240 open and operating locations next year. For more information, visit kiddieacademyfranchise.com.