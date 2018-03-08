Menu
Woodbridge
33°
Partly Cloudy
Feels like: 27°F
Wind: 6mph WNW
Humidity: 54%
Pressure: 29.88"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 154 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Police searching for Woodbridge man accused of human, sex trafficking

Potomac Local
March 8, 2018 / 3:10 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From the Prince William police press release:

Human Trafficking – In October of 2017, officers began to investigate reports of sex trafficking at the Quality Inn located at 1109 Horner Rd in Woodbridge (22191).  The investigation revealed that the accused arranged for a prostitute, a 19-year-old woman, to meet with two males at the above location. Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple arrests warrant for the accused, identified as Maurice Lamont COTTON. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful. The investigation continues.

Wanted: 

Maurice Lamont COTTON, 36, of the 12800 block of Island House Lp in Woodbridge

Described as a black male, 6’02”, 210lbs, with brown eyes and black hair

Wanted for human trafficking, commercial sex trafficking, and receiving money for procuring a person

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dale City Local, Dumfries Local, Lake Ridge, Lorton, Occoquan Local, Woodbridge Local, Crime, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...