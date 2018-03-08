Home and brush catch fire in Woodbridge

From the Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department press release:

Woodbridge, VA March 3, 2018 — 7:00 p.m. Occoquan-Woodbridge-Lorton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at 2004 Horner Road, Woodbridge. Initial units arrived on scene within minutes and reported a house well involved with fire. Crews responded in a defensive attack. Not only was the house on fire, but firefighters had to contain a brush fire due to the wooded and heavy brush area around the home.

Fire & Rescue units from OWL VFD, Dale City VFD and PWC Department of Fire & Rescue and PWCPD, responded to the incident. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Prince William County Fire Marshal’s office.

OWL VFD is one of the largest and busiest volunteer fire departments in the United States with almost 300 members. OWL VFD provides fire suppression, EMS care, and rescue services to 80,000 residents in our 27 square mile area through the operation of three fire stations. OWL volunteer Firefighters and EMTs work the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. shift, five days a week, plus 24/7 holidays and weekends.

