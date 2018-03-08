Dumfries Taco Bell robbed, suspect at large

From the Prince William police report:

Strong-Armed Robbery – On March 7 at 9:38PM, officers responded to the Taco Bell located at 17380 Dumfries Rd in the Town of Dumfries (22026) to investigate a robbery. An employee reported to police that an unknown man went behind the counter and pushed an employee away from the cash register. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money from the register before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located.

Suspect Description:

White male of an unknown age, 5’10”, 260lbs with a heavy build, blue eyes, and brown hair

Last seen wearing a black hat, red hooded with “Snap on” lettering, and work style pants