For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 154 Paying Subscribers.
14-year-old, 12-year-old, charged with school related threats

Potomac Local
March 8, 2018 / 3:29 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From the Prince William police press release:

Threats on School Grounds – On March 7 at 4:27PM, officers received information of a potential threat of violence at Rippon Middle School located at 15101 Blackburn Rd in Woodbridge (22191). The investigation revealed that a student, a 14-year-old male, communicated over the social media app “Snapchat” suggesting an act of violence at the school. A search warrant was subsequently executed at the residence of the student. Following the investigation, officers obtained a petition for the student who was served and released back to the custody of a family member.

Charged on March 8: [Juvenile]

A 14-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with threats of serious bodily injury on school property

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released to the custody of a family member

Threats on School Grounds – On March 5 at 11:22PM, officers received information of a potential threat of violence at Lake Ridge Middle School located at 12350 Mohican Rd in Woodbridge (22192). A student reported to officers that she overheard another student earlier that day making statements suggesting violence at the school. On the morning of March 6, a School Resource Officer identified the student who made the statements. During a subsequent search of the student, a single disassembled scissor blade was recovered. Upon further investigation after speaking with the student, the School Resource Officer determined that the threat was not credible. Following the investigation, a School Resource Officer obtained petitions for the student who was served and released back to the custody of a family member. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on March 6: [Juvenile]

A 12-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to damage a building and possession of a weapon on school property

