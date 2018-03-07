Student ‘overheard another student making statements about placing a bomb in the school’

We’re hearing about an “uncredible threat” at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge where a student faces charges after police say he told another student he had a bomb on school property.

From police:

Threats on School Grounds – On March 5 at 1:00PM, a School Resource Officer received information of a potential threat of violence at Gar-Field High School located at 14000 Smoketown Rd in Woodbridge (22192).

A student reported to the School Resource Officer that he overheard another student making statements about placing a bomb in the school. The officer subsequently identified the student who made the statements and quickly determined that the threat was not credible.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at the residence of the student. Following the investigation, the School Resource Officer obtained a petition for the student who was served without incident.

Arrested on March 6: [Juvenile]

A 15-year-old male of Woodbridge

Charged with knowingly communicating a false threat to bomb

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at the Juvenile Detention Center