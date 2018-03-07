Stafford man stabbed in Woodbridge robbery

Police are searching for three suspects in an armed robbery of a Stafford man.

More in a press release:

Armed Robbery – On March 7 at 2:16AM, officers responded to investigate a robbery that occurred in the 3000 block of Chesapeake Dr in Dumfries (22026) earlier that morning.

The victim, a 26-year-old man of Stafford, reported to police that he was in the above area when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect struck the victim in the face causing the victim to fall to the ground. Once on the ground, two more suspects appeared and began to assault the victim.

Nothing was taken from the victim, however, during the struggle the victim had been stabbed. The suspects left in an unknown direction on foot. Officers searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The victim reported minor injuries. The investigation continues.

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect 1: Black male, between 25 & 30 years of age, 5’10”, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a True Religion brand hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Suspect 2 and 3: Black males, between 25 and 30 years of age. Last seen wearing all black clothing.