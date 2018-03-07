Job: Digital media specialist

We are looking for a qualified Digital media specialist to join our team. You will lead our marketing efforts using new media and digital tools.

If you know how to creatively handle various online marketing tools, like websites, podcasts, and blogs, this position is for you. You will work with different teams to coordinate our marketing, advertising, and promotional activities.

Ultimately, you should be able to promote our company and increase client engagement.

Responsibilities

Design digital media campaigns aligned with business goals

Coordinate the creation of digital content (e.g. website, blogs, press releases, and podcasts)

Manage end-to-end digital projects

Establish our web presence to boost brand awareness

Maintain a strong online company voice through social media

Liaise with Marketing, Sales, and Product development teams to ensure brand consistency

Suggest and implement direct marketing methods to increase profitability

Monitor ROI and KPIs

Stay up-to-date with digital media developments

Requirements