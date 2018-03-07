At FreshySites, marketing is customer service

The fifth part of our Ethos at FreshySites, Service as Marketing, is the natural conclusion to every other aspect of our Ethos – both what we’ve covered so far and what’s to come.

An integral part of any company’s marketing efforts is their brand – that central identity, in conjunction with their mission, that defines their operations and differentiates them from every other industry competitor.

For us, that central aspect of our identity – and therefore our marketing efforts – is our customer service. We’ve said it before, but our best-in-industry customer service and support defines FreshySites and how we operate on a day-to-day level.

Because it guides and defines our daily processes, our customer service is the central tenet of our identity, and is therefore, the core of how we market ourselves.

We want to impress upon potential clients – through social media, TV spots, write-ups and more – that in choosing FS, you’re not just choosing a website design/development company.

You’re choosing a whole team of dedicated partners – committed to helping you build and grow your organization or company’s online presence – that will be with you every step of the way, from the day you submit a contact form or call our office to well after your website is live.

Our success can be attributed to a lot of things, but predominantly to our team’s attention to each member of our client family – whether that means turning around proposals in the same day, stopping what we’re doing to answer a client’s support ticket or going the extra mile to include every feature a client wants on their website.

FreshySites is a regionally focused company with national reach and operations, where customer service/support is at the heart of who we are and what we do.