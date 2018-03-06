Don’t miss the Lake Ridge Chorale ‘Night’ Concert

Come out to see the stars! Lake Ridge Chorale presents “Night,” an evening of celestial choral selections featuring a large screen presentation of stunning astrophotography.

Friday, March 16th, 8:00 PM at Old Bridge United Methodist Church, 3966 Old Bridge Rd., Woodbridge, VA.

Your tax deductible donations support these local charities: ACTS, HUGS, Kara Foundation. For more information, visit our website at LakeRidgeChorale.org or call 703-878-1889.