Don’t miss the Lake Ridge Chorale ‘Night’ Concert

March 6, 2018 / 12:35 pm
Come out to see the stars! Lake Ridge Chorale presents “Night,” an evening of celestial choral selections featuring a large screen presentation of stunning astrophotography.

Friday, March 16th, 8:00 PM at Old Bridge United Methodist Church, 3966 Old Bridge Rd., Woodbridge, VA.

Your tax deductible donations support these local charities: ACTS, HUGS, Kara Foundation. For more information, visit our website at LakeRidgeChorale.org or call 703-878-1889.

