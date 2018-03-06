Beyond road rage, felony charges for Stafford suspects

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release:

Stafford, VA. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects early on Monday morning for brandishing firearms during a road rage incident on Jefferson Davis Highway.

On March 5, 2018 at approximately 12:48 a.m., Deputy A.T. Leckemby responded to a road rage incident on southbound Jefferson Davis Highway. Upon arrival at the Wawa located at 72 Austin Park Drive, deputies learned the victims were driving east on Garrisonville Road when a dark colored vehicle pulled up next to them. The occupants of the vehicle began yelling at them.

On Jefferson Davis Highway in the area of Comfort Inn and Suites, the suspects’ vehicle again approached the victims’ vehicle and the victims observed one of the passengers brandishing a firearm. The suspect’s vehicle pulled in front of the victims’ vehicle with the driver’s side facing northbound. One of the passengers exited the vehicle and punched one of the victims in the face approximately five times.

Shortly after the incident, Deputy G. Motley conducted a felony stop of the suspects’ vehicle at Cambridge Street and Truslow Road. Two firearms matching the description provided by the victims were located in the vehicle. Deputies learned neither suspects had concealed weapons permits.

The suspects were identified as Yovanny Abreu, 25, of Stafford, and Brent Amed Jones, 27, of Ruther Glen. They were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on secured bonds. Jones is charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed carry, and assault. Abreu is charged with brandishing a firearm, concealed carry, reckless driving, and stopping on a highway where dangerous.

Another passenger in the vehicle, Cody Allen Lillard, 23, of Stafford County, was charged with public intoxication. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail until no longer impaired.

The incident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.