Menu
Woodbridge
33°
Clear
Feels like: 33°F
Wind: 2mph NW
Humidity: 61%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 147 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Peck charged in Manassas area shooting

Potomac Local
March 5, 2018 / 2:56 pm / Leave a Comment
News

Police say they have in custody the man accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the lower body on January 23.

The shooting happened at the Maplewood Apartments on Peakwood Court near Manassas.

From Prince William police: 

Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On February 23, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect involved in the shooting that occurred at the Maplewood Park Apartments located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas on January 23. Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple arrest warrants of this suspect, identified as Charles William PECK. On March 4, an officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sudley Rd and Sudley Manor Dr in Manassas. When officers made contact with the driver, they identified him as the accused and arrested him without incident.

Arrested on March 4:

Charles William PECK, 29, of 9619 Norfolk ST in Manassas

Charged with  aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Court Date: May 2, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Manassas Local, Prince William
Readers also enjoyed...
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...