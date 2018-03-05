Peck charged in Manassas area shooting
Police say they have in custody the man accused of shooting a 28-year-old man in the lower body on January 23.
The shooting happened at the Maplewood Apartments on Peakwood Court near Manassas.
From Prince William police:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Shooting Investigation *ARREST – On February 23, detectives from the Violent Crimes Bureau identified the suspect involved in the shooting that occurred at the Maplewood Park Apartments located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas on January 23. Following the investigation, detectives obtained multiple arrest warrants of this suspect, identified as Charles William PECK. On March 4, an officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Sudley Rd and Sudley Manor Dr in Manassas. When officers made contact with the driver, they identified him as the accused and arrested him without incident.
Arrested on March 4:
Charles William PECK, 29, of 9619 Norfolk ST in Manassas
Charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Court Date: May 2, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.