No charges filed after school bus strikes, kills 62-year-old man

Prince William police say the bus driver who hit and killed a man at a county public schools transportation center last month will not face charges.

From police:

Fatal Crash Investigation *UPDATE – On February 27, investigators from the Crash Unit consulted with the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office regarding the facts and circumstances surrounding the fatal pedestrian accident involving a Country School bus that occurred at the Prince William County Schools McCuin Transportation Center located at 7900 Piney Branch Ln in Bristow on February 5. Upon reviewing the evidence leading up to the accident, charges will not be obtained at this time.

Richard Lee Profit, 62, was killed at the McCuin bus depot on Piney Branch Lane in Bristow on Feb. 5 after he was struck by a bus backing up. The victim was standing behind the bus.

The bus was driven by an unidentified 60-year-old man.