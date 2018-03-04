Updated 9:35 p.m.

The sign has been removed. The latest from VDOT:

VDOT has been advised that the sign has been removed; VDOT crews are working to reopen all lanes within the hour. 95 Express Lanes will operate on a regular schedule Monday morning.

Original post

Southbound portion of highway remains closed

Like most Monday mornings on Interstate 95, you’re going to need to pack your patience.

But unlike most Monday mornings, there is a 140-foot sign for a shopping mall that could fall on the highway. At least that remained a possibility at the time I posted this.

The Virginia Department of Transportation issued this statement:

I-95 drivers are asked to be aware of the following: Southbound I-95 is being diverted onto the 95 Express Lanes, where tolls are currently suspended.

By about 6 a.m. Monday, the 95 Express Lanes will open northbound with tolling in place. Southbound I-95 traffic should follow signed detours.

Following the morning rush hour, the 95 Express Lanes will open to southbound traffic around 10:30 a.m. for the duration of the day. If the southbound general purpose lanes are still closed, 95 Express Lanes’ tolls will be suspended.

On I-395, High Occupancy Vehicle 3 rules remain in place for both rush hours. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) encourages drivers to plan for major impacts in both directions by taking alternate routes, carpooling, vanpooling, riding transit, teleworking or staying at home. The section of interstate was closed for safety on Friday, March 2, when the 140-foot-tall, privately owned Potomac Mills shopping center sign began leaning in extremely high winds. VDOT continues to support road closures for the mall’s removal of the sign that is adjacent to the interstate, and remains on standby to re-open lanes as soon as it is safely removed. Work by the mall is contingent on safe wind levels for crane contractors. Until the sign is safely removed, the following closures also remain in place: The ramps from Prince William Parkway as well as southbound Route 123 to southbound I-95

The southbound I-95 Express Lanes ramp to Dale Boulevard

Telegraph Road between Prince William Parkway and Opitz Boulevard While the sign is not owned or maintained by the Commonwealth, VDOT, along with the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, Virginia State Police and Prince William County Police are partnering to support the operation. VDOT will provide updates as soon as they are available atwww.virginiadot.org/novaemergency.

It’s a bizarre story that I followed all weekend, and its the first time I’ve seen VDOT make a dedicated website for a situation like this. As a matter of fact, it’s the first time I’ve covered a situation like this.

The large sign for Potomac Mills mall in Woodbridge began leaning on Friday afternoon after the region was battered by wind gusts that exceeded 60 mph.

The sits on a privately owned piece of property between I-95 south and Telegraph Road. Virginia State Police and VDOT crews monitored throughout the weekend from a mobile command center parked next to the IKEA store.