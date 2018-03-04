Prince William schools opening two hours late Monday

On Friday, and rightly so, Prince Willam County Public Schools were closed for high winds that wreaked havoc on the region falling trees, blowing shingles off homes, as well blowing the water out of Neabsco Creek.

Today, Prince William County Public Schools will open two hours late in large part due to the nightmare traffic scenario anticipated to unfold on area roads Monday morning.

A portion of Interstate 95 south at Potomac Mills will be closed as the mall’s towering 140-foot sign, damaged by Friday’s winds, began to lean. Fearing it may fall, authorities closed a portion of the highway to prevent it from striking a vehicle should it come down.

School officials in Prince William say this situation, and the fact that some schools are still without power will open late.

From the school division: