Two juvenile suspects arrested for school burglary

From the Prince William police report:

Burglary to a School *ARRESTS – On February 27, officers with the Town of Dumfries Police Department located and arrested the 17-year-old male who was wanted for a burglary to Graham Park Middle School located at 3613 Graham Park Rd on February 22. Upon further investigation, detectives with the Property Crimes Unit also identified the second suspect involved, identified as a 14-year-old male, and arrested him without incident. Detectives believe that these two suspects may be involved in multiple burglaries and auto thefts in the Dumfries and Triangle areas. Additional charges are pending. The investigation continues.

Arrested on February 27: [Juveniles]

A 17-year-old male of Dumfries

A 14-year-old male of Dumfries

Charged with burglary

Court Date: Pending | Status: Held at a Juvenile Detention facility

