Photos of damage from today’s windstorm
I’m posting your photos of the damage caused by today’s windstorm. Send them to ukiser[at]potomaclocal.com
Taken by Angela Marie at Henderson Elementary School in Montclair
This is why the power has been out in some places around the City. We have a new outages on Douglas Street, the Grant Ave. Shopping Center, Scarlet Oaks Condos and on Aspen Place. Electric crews are on scene, but please be patient as some of these may take some time to repair. pic.twitter.com/oZiGqYR4kK
— Manassas VA (@CityofManassas) March 2, 2018
