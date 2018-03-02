Call to Action: Can you help a local nonprofit serve our community?

Good Morning Prince William –

Friends of the Square need your help on Saturday March 10th, 9am-12 noon for the big clean up event at the waterway near Bull Run Shopping Center and Costco Manassas. Bring your energy and spirit and they'll provide litter bags, litter grabbers and gloves. Please wear boots. This is a great way to kick off daylight saving weekend! Please call (571) 379-8213 for more info.

We also have these nonprofit needs in the community:

· Keep Prince William Beautiful has a fun new program for fitness enthusiasts to take action to be environmental stewards. This volunteer team is called Prince William Ploggers. Please call Lynda at (571) 285-3772 to get your Plogger team going.

· Hey Teens – there are still a few volunteer spots available to help at the ICan Bike event during Spring break at Colgan High School. It’s a great way to help new bike riders and have tons of fun during spring break- March 26-30. Please register to volunteer at: icanbikepwcvolunteer. eventbrite.com. You can call Jennifer or Yukiko at (571) 989-3618 to learn more.

· The Autism Society of Northern VA is gearing up for the annual walk in the fall and need volunteers to join their planning committee. Tasks include coordination, outreach, recruitment, promotion, fundraising and logistics management. Please email them at: volunteer@asnv.org to learn more.

· Manassas Parks, Culture and Recreation is looking for volunteers to serve as instructors or assistants for a basic tech class for seniors. The curriculum includes navigating the internet, online banking, reading emails and attachments as well as basics of Microsoft Word. Please call Jean at (703) 257-8451 to learn more.

· CASA Children’s Intervention Services is looking for volunteer advocates to work with children in crisis. They have an extensive training program to give you all the needed skills. Please come to their next volunteer information session on March 21st from 6-7pm at 9415 West Street Manassas. Please email Suzanne at: smitchell@casacis.org to learn more.

· The Haymarket Regional Food Pantry invites you to their 40 days of Giving Campaign- 2018 Lenten Challenge. Gather your friends and family to pledge either a can a day or a dollar a day to support the many families in need. This campaign started February 14th and goes through April 1st– Easter Sunday. Suggested items are all the usual’s you know! A full list and additional info can be found on their website at: haymarketfoodpantry.org

· The Lutheran Church of the Covenant in Dale City wants to pack 30,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger on March 10th. Super fun, family friendly event to help those less fortunate. You can choose either morning or afternoon shift. Please visit: www.whatsupwoodbridge. com for the link to register. They also need donations to buy the meal components. Please call Patti at (703) 200-3077 to learn more.

· Occoquan Watershed Clean-up is hosted by Rebekah a 13 yr. old Girl Scout on March 10th 10am-12;30 at Lake Ridge Park. Come support her litter prevention project! Please email Rebekah to volunteer or for more info at: sue.davejohnson@gmail.com

· Save the date! April 21st for the 9th Annual Upper Occoquan River Clean-up – 9am-2pm. This extensive project has a whole number of places to start the day. Trash bags, water, gloves and refreshments provided. Please visit their website at: pwtsc.org to register and get all the specifics for the day. Please email Ed at efdandar@verizon.net to learn more.

· The ARC Greater Prince William invites you and your family to their 5K Run/Walk/Roll on Saturday April 28th, 8am at Potomac Nationals Stadium. $25 for the first 100 participants, $30 early-bird registration before April 1stand then $40 regular price. Please visit arcgpw.org for more info and to register today!

· Mark your calendars for April 18th at Chick-Fil-A in Lake Ridge to find more volunteer opportunities from area agencies. The event is 9am-10:30am. Bring your friends for free coffee.

· The Bull Run Rotary Club invites you to their annual Manassas Runway 10K, 5K or 1 mile run on the Manassas Airport Runway on Sunday April 29that 8am. Please register online at: bishopseventregistrations. com

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group projects and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam. org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.