‘One of the most powerful windstorms in years’ headed our way

Dangerously strong, and long-lasting winds coming – starting at, or soon after, midnight. Here’s what to expect, & some actions to take to be ready. pic.twitter.com/OBKdiMEg1g — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) March 1, 2018

The coming wind storm appears to be the real deal as the National Weather Service continues to ratchet up its warnings across the region.

A high-wind warning will go into effect at midnight through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Damaging hurricane gusts of wind are possible from the early morning hours through Friday.

Here’s the statement on the high-wind warning from the weather service:

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EST SATURDAY... * TIMING...Midnight tonight through Friday night. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts around 60 to 70 mph. The strongest winds will be Friday morning through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Maryland’s Emergency Managment Agency issued these tips ahead of the storm:

Check on relatives, neighbors, and friends if possible, especially those who might be seriously affected by a power outage.

If you must be out during the storm, let family and friends know of your destination, route, and expected arrival time.

Know how to contact your electric supplier if the power goes out. For a list of power company contacts or to keep track of outages (for the Potomac Local user area Dominion Energy, NOVEC, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative)

If you do not already have one, consider using a car charger to keep devices charged if you lose power for a long time.

If you use a generator during a power outage, make sure to follow all safety recommendations and never run a generator inside a building or near windows and vents.

Make sure not to leave pets outside during the storm.