Multiple reports of fraud plague Manassas

From the Manassas City Police Department report:

Fraud

On February 26, 2018 and February 28, 2018, the Manassas City Police Department received reports of phone scams. The victims received phone calls from a subject claiming to be a sergeant with the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect told the victims they had missed jury duty and were told to pay “bond” through pre-paid cards or they would be immediately arrested. In each case, the victims were told to pay fines in the amount of $1,000 or more.

On February 26, 2018, the Manassas City Police Department received a report of an attempted fraud. The victim told police she received an email from someone claiming to represent a debt collection agency. The email stated she owed several hundred dollars to an online business. The victim provided her debit card number as payment. The victim later realized the transaction was part of a scam and contacted police.