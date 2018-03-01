City of Manassas, Prince William Chamber recognize multiple Manassas businesses

On Wednesday evening February 28, 2018 the Prince William County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 7th annual business awards dinner at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas to honor the best of the local business community. Awards recognize excellence in business, innovative practices, outstanding contributions to the community and businesses/organizations that stand out among their peers.

Business of the Year Award” to The City of Manassas presented its “” to Shining Sol Candle Company . Shining Sol Candle Company opened its first bricks-and-mortar store in Historic Downtown Manassas a year and a half ago. Owner Pete Evick is a life-long resident of Manassas and is committed to building a strong sense of community, which has already become evident with the huge amount of success he’s had. Since opening Shining Sol, he has experienced a 70% increase in year-over-year revenues. Shining Sol has been a tremendous addition to Historic Downtown always striving to be a “good neighbor” and thinking outside the box when it comes to promotion, extended hours of operation and cross-merchant advertising.

This unique line of hand-poured, wooden-wick, all-natural soy candles are crafted in true artisan fashion, one at a time or small batched and are 100% made in Manassas. The store offers a wide selection of candle accessories, wax melts, candle tins and apparel, in addition to the soy candles. Evick regularly gives back to the community through fundraising and apprenticeship programs.

Additionally, City businesses received top honors in 8 of the 11 Chamber categories :

· Tech Company of the Year Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a global leader in the semiconductor industry and a major employer in the City of Manassas, employing over 1,300. Their memory products are the #1 export in Virginia and they are the #2 manufacturer of memory in the world. The company continues to be a great partner within the community, specifically within education. Micron knows that education and a strong community are vital to the success of both society and innovative companies and they remain an ardent partner in Manassas and the surrounding jurisdictions.

· Excellence in F/I/RE Weber Rector

Weber Rector is one of the most established commercial real estate brokerage firms serving the Northern Virginia market (Prince William County, Manassas City, Manassas Park, Fauquier, Culpeper & Stafford – as well as the surrounding area). Established in 1994, Weber Rector has brokered over $600 million dollars’ worth of commercial real estate transactions. Paramount to this success has been the foundation upon which they operate: integrity, professionalism and knowledge, as well as the strong partnerships they have fostered within the community.

· Community Outreach Award Jirani Coffeehouse

Since Jirani Coffeehouse opened its doors in Historic Downtown Manassas in 2016, owners Ken and Detra Moorman have been committed to fostering a strong sense of community. They started Jirani Coffeehouse with the mission of bringing people of all ages and interests together in a “third space” – that welcoming atmosphere that you love to frequent outside of home and work. Their unique coffee shop is not only a place for excellent coffee and conversation, but has become a neighborhood hub and a center for arts and culture.

· Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism Mariachi’s Tequileria & Restaurant

Mariachi’s attracts both local and regional tourists, many from outside the DMV area, to Historic Downtown Manassas. Their authentic Mexican cuisine and popular festivals and events have attracted many a new demographic of first time and repeat visitors to the area, which has positive spillover impacts on surrounding businesses.

· Business Excellence Award (11+ Employees): Hepburn and Sons LLC

Hepburn and Sons is a small veteran-owned company with a combined 175 years of DoD experience, 140 years direct Navy support ranging from deep concept development to fielding, sustaining and disposing of ships/systems within the entire cradle-to-grave acquisition life cycle, including Navy Command and operational experience. Hepburn and Sons was founded in Manassas and has grown steadily in Historic Downtown.

· Innovative Practice or Partnership of the Year CoWork LLC

CenterFuse is a business accelerator designed to stimulate the establishment and growth of start-up businesses and emerging ventures. It is a public-private partnership between CoWork, LLC; Historic Manassas, Inc. and the City of Manassas and is the first of its kind in the greater Manassas region.

· Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award, Health and Human Services Action in Community Through Service

ACTS (Action in Community Through Services) founders began by addressing the most basic human needs of food and shelter. As the community grew, ACT’s services expanded to include the only comprehensive domestic violence program serving citizens of the City of Manassas as well as Prince William County and the City of Manassas Park.

· Agnes L. Colgan Community Service Award, Arts and Education: IMPACTO Youth