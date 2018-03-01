Accused drunk driver ‘spit on and struck officer in face’

From the Prince William police report:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On March 1 at 12:40AM, an officer conducted a vehicle stop in the area of Lee Highway and the Fairfax County line. When the officer made contact with the driver of the vehicle, he determined the driver was intoxicated. Following the investigation, he was arrested. While being processed at the Adult Detention Center, the accused spit on and struck the officer in the face. The accused was eventually detained without further incident and admitted to the Adult Detention Center. No injuries were reported.

Arrested on March 1: [No Photo Available]

Adam Phillip JONES, 35, of 1812 Forrest Rd in Parkville, MD 21234

Charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on a LEO, 1 count of driving under the influence and 1 count of unreasonable refusal

Court Date: April 20, 2018 | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond