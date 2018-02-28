Home Instead Senior Care to hold webinar on holistic aging
Holistic aging is somewhat of a hot topic these days, but what it boils down to is a philosophy that looks at all aspects of a person as they age, including their mind, body and soul.
As people age, they can be fearful of frailty and decline. However keeping an older adult’s mind, body and social life active can prevent or even reverse frailty, experts have said. And those who assist older adults are in a unique position to help them figure out what activities will work best.
A key to holistic aging is finding simple activities that older adults find pleasurable or enjoyable. To learn more about how to help older adults protect the mind, body and soul, sign up for this month’s webinar.
Participants in this webinar will be able to:
-
Learn the fears older adults have about aging
-
Recognize the physical and emotional signs that an older adult’s well-being might be at risk
-
Understand ways to prevent or reverse frailty
-
Recommend tips and resources that can help to improve an older adult’s body, mind and soul
March 7, 2018
10:00 AM (PT) / 11:00 AM (MT) / 12:00 PM (CT) / 1:00 PM (ET)
These CEUs are offered in cooperation with the American Society on Aging. For more information and to complete the required pre-registration, go to CaregiverStress.com/
The Home Instead Senior Care Network
More than 65,000 Home Instead CAREGiversï»¿SM worldwide are trained to provide services to seniors and their families. These services include support for seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease and providing assistance with Activities of Daily Living (ADLs), personal care, medication reminders, light housekeeping, errands, incidental transportation and shopping. At Home Instead Senior Care, it’s relationship before task while continuing to provide superior quality service that enhances the lives of seniors everywhere.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.