We’ve learned this from Virginia Lottery News:

Tim Ayer was overseas when he woke up and discovered his mother Wijitra Ayer had been urgently trying to reach him. It was January 2, the day after the winning numbers had been drawn in Virginias’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.

“I thought it was either really bad news or something about the raffle drawing,” he said.

He was right, and it was not bad news. Wijitra told him they’d won the $1 million top prize.

The ticket she bought at Weis Markets, 905 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, was ticket # 054602. It was one of three top prize winners in the January 1 drawing.

On February 27, Tim and Wijitra received their checks – $500,000 each before taxes – from the Virginia Lottery. The store received $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Wijitra said she plays Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle each year and bought five tickets this year.

The other two top prize winning tickets in the January 1 drawing were bought in Bedford and Virginia Beach. Five additional tickets won $100,000 each. Those tickets were bought in Charlottesville, Leesburg, Ridgeway, South Hill and Virginia Beach. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

The winning ticket was bought in Stafford, which received more than $7.3 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

