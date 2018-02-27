School Board Chairman Sawyers suspends congressional campaign
Prince William County School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers today ended his bid for Virginia’s 1st Congressional Seat currently held by Rob Wittman.
The move comes a week after he called for the resignation of Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Steven Walts after he was involved in a crash while driving a school division vehicle last fall.
Sawyers issued this statement:
Thank you to everyone who supported my run but today I must announce that I am suspending my campaign.
Please put your time, energy, AND MONEY into the candidate you feel is best qualified to take our seat back in November and then join forces the day after the primary. #VA01 pic.twitter.com/SrIdklZ4Gw
— Ryan Sawyers (@RyanSawyersVA) February 27, 2018
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Since taking office in 2016, Sawyers has been a plaintiff in multiple lawsuits involving school division employees, and has been accused of taking his focus on serving school children and politicizing his position after calling President Trump a “bonified idiot.”
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.