School Board Chairman Sawyers suspends congressional campaign

Potomac Local
February 27, 2018 / 12:18 pm / Leave a Comment
News

Prince William County School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers today ended his bid for Virginia’s 1st Congressional Seat currently held by Rob Wittman. 

The move comes a week after he called for the resignation of Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Steven Walts after he was involved in a crash while driving a school division vehicle last fall. 

Sawyers issued this statement: 

 

Since taking office in 2016, Sawyers has been a plaintiff in multiple lawsuits involving school division employees, and has been accused of taking his focus on serving school children and politicizing his position after calling President Trump a “bonified idiot.”

