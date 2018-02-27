School Board Chairman Sawyers suspends congressional campaign

Prince William County School Board Chairman Ryan Sawyers today ended his bid for Virginia’s 1st Congressional Seat currently held by Rob Wittman.

The move comes a week after he called for the resignation of Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent Steven Walts after he was involved in a crash while driving a school division vehicle last fall.

Sawyers issued this statement:

Thank you to everyone who supported my run but today I must announce that I am suspending my campaign.

Please put your time, energy, AND MONEY into the candidate you feel is best qualified to take our seat back in November and then join forces the day after the primary. #VA01 pic.twitter.com/SrIdklZ4Gw

— Ryan Sawyers (@RyanSawyersVA) February 27, 2018