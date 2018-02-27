Join local historians and history buffs for Prince William County-Manassas 3rd annual History Symposium

On March 24, Prince William County and the City of Manassas will host their annual History Symposium at the Old Manassas Courthouse.

This year’s theme is “Growing Roots” and topics will cover the diverse 300-year history of Prince William County and Manassas.

This year’s speakers and topics include:

“Prince William County: Early Settlement, Founding, and Leadership” by local historian James Bish

“Gen. George Custer at the Battle of Buckland Mills” by historian and author Daniel Davis

“We Are All In This War; Those Who Fight and Those Who Stay Home” by local historian Charlotte Cain

“Prince William Forest – Before the Park” by Nation Park Service Interpretive Ranger Cecilia Lynch

“The Original Beer Baron: Robert Portner” by historian and author Michael Gaines

“Developing Prince William After Completion of the Shirley Highway” by local historian and conservationist Charlie Grymes

New this year will be a partnership with local students participating in National History Day. Selected students will present their History Day projects in between speakers. Their projects will be on display during the Symposium and later at the Manassas Museum.

Finally, there will be a reception at the Manassas Museum following the Symposium from 5 – 6:30 p.m. Attendees will get a rare chance to visit with the City curator and handle a few objects from the Museum’s collection.

The Symposium will take place on March 24th from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Old Manassas Courthouse at 9250 Lee Avenue in downtown Manassas. The reception afterward at the Manassas Museum is included in the ticket. You must register in advance by calling 703-792-4754.

Cost is only $10 a person.