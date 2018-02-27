Implying he had a knife, suspect robs beauty salon

From the Prince William police press release:

Armed Robbery – On February 26 at 11:15AM, officers responded to Bellas Beauty Salon located at 8427 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) to investigate a robbery. Employees reported to police that an unknown male entered the store and approached the front counter. During the encounter, the suspect implied that he had a knife and demanded money. The suspect took money from one of the employees before fleeing the business on foot. No injuries were reported. A police K-9 responded to search for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

White male, between 45 & 50 years of age, 6’00”, 215lbs with a medium build

Last seen a black and white hat, sunglasses, black vest, red plaid jacket or shirt, and blue jeans