Farmhouse to firehouse: Groundbreaking set for $6.5 million facility

STAFFORD — Finally, fire and rescue crews on Shelton Shop Road will have a permanent home.

Crews at Fire Station 14 have been operating from a modular building for the past six years. This week, the county announced it would hold a groundbreaking for a new $6.5 million fire station to replace the modular building

The station is located at 53 Shelton Shop Road, and the groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6. Those who plan to attend should park across the street in front of Weiss grocery at the Market at Shelton Shop.

The modular building replaced an old farmhouse built in the 1920s. After the county acquired the land for about $1 million, it staffed the old farmhouse with fire crews until it was razed in 2012 to make way for the modular structure.

The new station is expected to open in spring 2019.