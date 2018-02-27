An ambulance and a tanker carrying cranberry juice involved in crash
Rescue crews wrapped up operations allowing for the northbound lanes of Route 17 at Hartwood Road in Stafford County to reopen about 8 a.m.
The ambulance involved in the crash was carrying a patient.
From a press release:
Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to a reported vehicle accident at Warrenton Road and Hartwood Road at [7:02] this morning. First arriving units from the Hartwood Station four minutes after dispatch found a Physicians Transport Service Ambulance overturned on its side in the median of Warrenton Road and a tractor-tanker with heavy damage to the tail end of the tanker.
The ambulance contained a crew of three and one patient, all of whom were out of the ambulance at the time crews arrived. The original patient and one crew member were transported emergently due to their condition and the other two crew members were transported non-emergency for further evaluation. The driver of the tanker denied any injury. The tanker was determined to be carrying cranberry juice.
Traffic control measures are in place in the area while the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office conducts the accident investigation. There is no further information on the patients’ condition at this time.
