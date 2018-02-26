Menu
Woodbridge
Two lottery winners from Stafford will be unveiled Tuesday in Woodbridge

Potomac Local
February 26, 2018 / 6:53 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From a press release: 

If you had a Virginia Lottery ticket worth $1 million, would you wait nearly two months before claiming the prize?

That’s what’s happened with a Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket that was bought in Stafford. Now two people from Stafford who played together and are splitting the million-dollar prize are ready to come forward.

The Virginia Lottery will present the winners with the big check tomorrow (Tuesday) at 12:00 noon. It will be at the Lottery’s Northern Virginia Customer Service Center in Woodbridge.  We hope to see you there.

> What: Virginia Lottery $1 million winner

> When: Tuesday, February 27, 12:00 noon

> Where: Virginia Lottery, 14550 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge

