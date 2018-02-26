From a press release:

Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a female suspect on Saturday for shooting her husband in the hand.

On February 24, 2018, at approximately 4:45 a.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Jefferson Davis Highway and George Mason Road. Upon arrival, deputies observed the female suspect crying and walking down the middle of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Deputies instructed the suspect to move to the side of the road, but she stayed in the middle and kept walking. When deputies approached the suspect, they detected the odor of alcohol and observed blood on her jacket. She had slurred speech and repeatedly said, “I shot him in the hand.”

Deputies then located the victim who had a gunshot wound to his right hand. The victim told deputies that the suspect, identified as Jackie Lyn Miller, 32, of Stafford, was intoxicated and shot him following an argument. He was treated by medical personnel and transported to Mary Washington Hospital.

Miller was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond. She is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, and shooting near an occupied dwelling.