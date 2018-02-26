Menu
Woodbridge
38°
Clear
Feels like: 38°F
Wind: 1mph SE
Humidity: 80%
Pressure: 30.34"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.
Reaching 150,000+ Monthly Users. Proudly Serving 136 Paying Subscribers.
Sign In
Subscribe
Jobs
Obituaries

Covington-Harper Elementary School evacuated Monday after bomb threat

Potomac Local
February 26, 2018 / 6:51 pm / Leave a Comment
News

*INCIDENT: Officers are investigating a bomb threat at Covington-Harper ES in Dumfries. The message was discovered in a bathroom. Students, faculty, and staff were evacuated from the building as a precaution. Police K-9s are on scene conducting a check of the school. pic.twitter.com/xht7kvbB86

— Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) February 26, 2018

Covington-Harper Elementary School students and staff are safe. Students will dismiss at regular time. Dismissal will take place at the entrance of the school grounds instead of the traffic circle.

— PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 26, 2018

Students & staff at Covington-Harper Elementary School are currently evacuated as a precaution due to a possible written threat. All are safe. Emergency crews responding. Please stay tuned for updates.

— PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 26, 2018

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos


News, Dumfries Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...