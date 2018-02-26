Covington-Harper Elementary School evacuated Monday after bomb threat
*UPDATE: Officers and police K-9s have completed their search of Covington-Harper ES. No device was located. The investigation continues into the origin of the message. https://t.co/ZbPtEPoRuB
— Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) February 26, 2018
*INCIDENT: Officers are investigating a bomb threat at Covington-Harper ES in Dumfries. The message was discovered in a bathroom. Students, faculty, and staff were evacuated from the building as a precaution. Police K-9s are on scene conducting a check of the school. pic.twitter.com/xht7kvbB86
— Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) February 26, 2018
Covington-Harper Elementary School students and staff are safe. Students will dismiss at regular time. Dismissal will take place at the entrance of the school grounds instead of the traffic circle.
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 26, 2018
Students & staff at Covington-Harper Elementary School are currently evacuated as a precaution due to a possible written threat. All are safe. Emergency crews responding. Please stay tuned for updates.
— PWCS (@PWCSNews) February 26, 2018
