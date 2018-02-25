Letter: ‘Somehow my grandparent’s era produced “The Greatest Generation” and no school shooters’

The following is a letter to the editor from Bill Card, a former Chairman of the Prince William County Republican Committee:

Dear Editor,

I’m 64 years old and I remember participating in school drills where we got under our desks to protect ourselves from fallout following a Soviet nuclear attack. We didn’t have active shooter drills because there weren’t any active shooters. Things were different then and a solution to Wednesday’s horrific shootings lies in analyzing those differences and correcting them as a Nation.

The biggest single difference between those days and today was the upheaval that began in the Sixties and has continued unabated ever since. We have been fed a steady diet of liberal nonsense that continues to this very day. This assault on our culture, our values, and the very concepts of right and wrong has impacted our youth in particular. A person who is brought up with appropriate boundaries, steeped in a sense of decency, good social skills, and manners just doesn’t end up on the evening news in handcuffs.

The miscreants who commit these heinous acts don’t have the same heroes that we had in my youth. Our sports figures weren’t drug addled millionaires and felons. Our songs weren’t rated “R.” Movies and television didn’t exhibit graphic violence and we played outside. An unusually large number of people attended worship services on Sunday. There were no “gun free zones.” We didn’t speak in the stilted and non-descriptive politically correct terms – we called out the weird, morally bankrupt, and evil.

Wednesday’s shooter was the boy who was “most likely to commit mass murder” as described by the children who knew him. A quick Google search on “school shooter psychological profile” returns a surprising array of articles that have a lot in common (and they barely mention guns). There are answers.

Somehow my grandparent’s era produced “The Greatest Generation” and no school shooters. Our solution to today’s problems lie in a return to the virtues of the past.

Proverbs 22:6 states “Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” We’ve tried it the liberal way and lost – why not God’s way?

Kindest Regards,

Bill Card

Prince William County