‘Cold toes and cool costumes’ help to raise $90,000 for Special Olympics

From a press release:

It was cold toes and cool costumes along the shore this weekend as 250 plungers brrraved the Potomac at the 2018 Polar Plunge® Festival at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse in Dumfries. In addition to their chilly dip, plungers also celebrated a cool $90,000 raised for Special Olympics and its 21,000+ athletes across the Commonwealth.

“No longer is it enough to provide a place for people of all abilities to come together through sport. It is time to demand uncompromising inclusion— in school, employment, healthcare and social activities like the Polar Plunge Fest,” said Rick Jeffrey, Special Olympics Virginia President. “For our inclusion revolution to succeed, we need more rebels, heroes and fighters just like the participants who helped us raise $90,000 this weekend.”

Special thanks to the many groups who teamed up for the coolest event of 2018:

The Top Team fundraising award goes to the Area 14 Dunkin’ Dynamo (from Loudoun) who raised more tha $20,000

Joy Cavangara, a Special Olympics Virginia coach, raised $10,106 and claimed the top individual fundraising prize

The Northern Virginia Plunge is presented by the Prince William County Police Department, Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia.

This event is one of four Polar Plunge® Festivals in Virginia. In addition to the Virginia Beach event, which took place Feb. 2-3 and raised nearly $1.2 million, a plunge also took place in the New River Valley Feb 24, and our first Solar Plunge is set for June 9 in Richmond during our largest annual competition, Summer Games.