U.S. Marshals Task Force arrests attempted armed robbery suspect

From the Prince William police report:

Malicious Wounding | Attempted Armed Robbery *ARREST – On February 23, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Christopher John COWARD at a residence in Fairfax. The accused was wanted for multiple charges related to an attempted armed robbery in the 1600 block of Florida Ave in Woodbridge on September 5.

Arrested February 23:

Christopher John COWARD, 38, of no fixed address

Charged with malicious wounding, attempted robbery, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and brandishing

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Malicious Wounding | Attempted Armed Robbery [Previously Released] – On September 6 at 9:21PM, officers responded to investigate an attempted robbery which was reported to have occurred in the 1600 block of Florida Ave in Woodbridge (22191) on September 5 around 5:30AM. The investigation revealed the victim, an adult male, was in the above area when he was approached by a masked man. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim and then struck the victim in the face. A struggle then ensued between the two men. The victim was able to disarm and unmask the suspect who was identified as someone known to him. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown vehicle. No property was taken. Minor injuries were reported. This incident was not immediately reported to police. The gun was turned over to officers and determined to have been reported stolen from Prince William County in 2015. Following the investigation, officers obtained multiple felony warrants for the suspect, identified as Christopher John COWARD.