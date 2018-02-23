Law Enforcement Involved Shooting *UPDATE – The suspect shot by a member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task earlier this morning, February 23, has died. The suspect involved, identified as Mario Dantoni BASS, 37, was sought by Prince William County police on 11 active warrants, most recently in connection to a domestic-related abduction that was reported to police by the victim on February 15. Additional warrants for this suspect, including felony grand larceny auto, identity theft, and various traffic violations, date as far back as September 2015.

Today, the Task Force attempted to locate the suspect after information was received that lead to the Days Inn in Dumfries where the suspect was allegedly staying. Upon making contact at the room, the suspect broke through an upper floor window and fled before encountering a member of the Task Force at the rear of the hotel. During a physical altercation, the suspect was shot in the upper body. No other injuries were reported.

The member of the Task Force involved in the shooting was identified as a federal officer with Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE). Prince William County police remain the lead agency investigating the shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, detectives will review the findings with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office who then make a determination regarding criminal liability.