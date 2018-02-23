Updated: Suspect shot by federal officer outside Dumfires motel dies
4:30 p.m.
Law Enforcement Involved Shooting *UPDATE – The suspect shot by a member of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task earlier this morning, February 23, has died. The suspect involved, identified as Mario Dantoni BASS, 37, was sought by Prince William County police on 11 active warrants, most recently in connection to a domestic-related abduction that was reported to police by the victim on February 15. Additional warrants for this suspect, including felony grand larceny auto, identity theft, and various traffic violations, date as far back as September 2015.
Today, the Task Force attempted to locate the suspect after information was received that lead to the Days Inn in Dumfries where the suspect was allegedly staying. Upon making contact at the room, the suspect broke through an upper floor window and fled before encountering a member of the Task Force at the rear of the hotel. During a physical altercation, the suspect was shot in the upper body. No other injuries were reported.
The member of the Task Force involved in the shooting was identified as a federal officer with Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE). Prince William County police remain the lead agency investigating the shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, detectives will review the findings with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office who then make a determination regarding criminal liability.
11:37 a.m.
From Prince William police:
Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Law Enforcement Involved Shooting – On February 23 at approximately 9:00AM, members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were at the Days Inn located at 16925 Old Stage Rd in Dumfries (22025) attempting to serve multiple arrest warrants from Prince William County on an individual believed to be staying inside one of the rooms. As the Task Force was attempting to make entry into the room, the suspect, identified as an adult male, fled out of a window. As the suspect fled, he confronted a member of the Task Force leading to a physical altercation. During the encounter, the Task Force member shot the suspect. The scene was immediately contained by responding officers. The suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No law enforcement officers or bystanders were injured during the incident. Prince William County police is the lead agency in this investigation. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.