Odor of marijuana triggers vehicle search, drug arrest

Potomac Local
February 23, 2018 / 9:34 pm / Leave a Comment
News

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

Stafford, VA.  Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect last week on drug distribution charges.

On February 15, 2018, at approximately 6:34 p.m., Deputy Brandon Boyle conducted a traffic stop in the area of Warrenton Road and South Gateway Drive after observing the driver of a vehicle fail to use the left turn signal. The deputy identified the driver as Toney Emanuel Smith, 29, of Fredericksburg.

The deputy immediately detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle subsequent to the suspect’s arrest revealed narcotics and a significant amount of cash. Additional narcotics were discovered hidden on the suspect’s person during a search at the jail.

Smith was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on two charges of intent to distribute a controlled substance, two charges of possessing a chemical compound in jail, and possession of marijuana.

The Special Investigations Unit later obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s hotel room at the Clarion Inn on Warrenton Road. The search yielded a large quantity of heroin and cocaine.

Smith was served three additional felony warrants for intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana.

Stafford, Crime
