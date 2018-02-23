Man convicted of downloading videos of child sexual abuse

From a press release:

A Manassas man pleaded guilty today to receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, Douglas Crowley, 57, used a peer-to-peer file-sharing network to download images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children. Crowley also stored thousands of images and videos of child pornography on computers and external hard drives kept in his home.

Crowley pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on June 1. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Tracy Doherty-McCormick, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Patrick J. Lechleitner, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Washington, D.C., made the announcement after U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III accepted the plea. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Reynolds is prosecuting the case.

This case was iinvestigated by HSI with the assistance of the Northern Virginia / D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.