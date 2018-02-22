Traffic congestion and enforcement is a growing problem in Prince William County.

As the population continues to increase, so do the number of fatal car crashes. There were 26 fatal crashes in the county in 2016, a whopping 145% increase over the prior year.

One local leader, Supervisor Ruth Anderson of the Occoquan District, says it’s no longer enough to address the speeding problem on a case-by-case, localized basis, and has called for the creation of a new panel made up of police, transportation officials, residents, and media to examine the problem and proposed new solutions.

Mrs. Anderson joins us today on the Potomac Local Podcast to discuss her new initiative, to tell us what it will mean for drivers, and for those who want safer roads.

Also joining us on the Potomac Local Podcast today is Manassas Police Chief Douglas Keen.

He’s been the city’s police chief for the past eight years, and he started his law enforcement career in Manassas in 1989.

It’s fair to say he’s seen a lot of change in the region, especially when it comes to traffic.

We talk to Mr. Keen about the challenges of traffic enforcement, and about what new tactics his officers are using to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe.