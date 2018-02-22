Menu
Woodbridge
53°
Fog
Feels like: 53°F
Wind: 2mph E
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Updated: Suspect shot by federal officer outside Dumfires motel dies
Proudly Serving 135 Paying Subscribers
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.

Job Post: Sales, Recruiters, IT

Potomac Local
February 22, 2018 / 11:37 pm / Leave a Comment
Jobs

ABBTECH Professional Resources

Welcome to ABBTECH Professional Resources, Inc (ABBTECH), one of the most successful woman owned business with over half a century of cumulative work experience in the temporary/contract, temporary/contract to direct hire, or direct placement services (also known as staff augmentation services). We are dedicated to providing quality candidates such as computer programmers, telecom engineers, computer analysts, software engineers, computer technicians, design engineers, technicians, CAD designer/drafters, professional and administrative personnel.

Website

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos

Marketplace
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...