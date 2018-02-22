Job Post: Sales, Recruiters, IT
ABBTECH Professional Resources
Welcome to ABBTECH Professional Resources, Inc (ABBTECH), one of the most successful woman owned business with over half a century of cumulative work experience in the temporary/contract, temporary/contract to direct hire, or direct placement services (also known as staff augmentation services). We are dedicated to providing quality candidates such as computer programmers, telecom engineers, computer analysts, software engineers, computer technicians, design engineers, technicians, CAD designer/drafters, professional and administrative personnel.Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos
Subscribe to the weekday Breakfast Links email FREE!
Get updates straight to your inbox.