Menu
Woodbridge
53°
Fog
Feels like: 53°F
Wind: 2mph E
Humidity: 94%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
Detailed forecast ▸
Breaking News: Updated: Suspect shot by federal officer outside Dumfires motel dies
Proudly Serving 135 Paying Subscribers
For a Better Commute. For Better Connected Communities in Prince William & Stafford, Va.

Job Post: Direct Care Workers, Licensed Counselors

Potomac Local
February 22, 2018 / 11:06 pm / Leave a Comment
Jobs

Community Concepts, Inc.

Our Mission:

To empower persons with disabilities to broaden their horizons and embrace new dreams.

Our Vision:

We strive to create independent, robust lifestyles that are tailored to each person’s needs, preferences, and desires. As we pursue these goals and adhere to our core values, we envision communities where persons with intellectual disabilities can thrive.

Website

Post Your Email Notices, Press Releases, Event Fliers, and Photos

Marketplace
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...