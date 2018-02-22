Job Post: CAREgivers
Home Instead Senior Care
Reap rewards beyond measure — and get paid, too. Home Instead Senior Care® CAREGiversSM represent a lifeline for families in the Manassas, VA area.
As a CAREGiver
- W?ork flexible hours to suit your needs.
- Receive training.
- Enjoy excellent compensation.
But the real payoff comes from the satisfaction of knowing you made one family’s life a little happier and less stressful today.
