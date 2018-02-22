Domestic dispute turns violent

From the Prince William police report:

Strangulation | Domestic Related – On February 21 at 9:00PM, a detective was driving in the area of Occoquan Rd and Horner Rd in Woodbridge (22191) when he observed a man, later identified as the accused, beating on the window of a moving vehicle while hanging from the driver’s side door. The detective was able to stop the vehicle in the 1200 block of Easy St and subsequently detained the man. Further investigation revealed that the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, a family member, at their apartment located in the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn. During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s hair and pulled her to the ground. The accused then proceeded to strangle the victim before other family members intervened and separated the two parties. The victim subsequently left the apartment, got into a vehicle, and attempted to drive away. As the victim was driving away, the accused jumped onto the driver’s side door. The detective noticed the accused riding on the vehicle a short time later. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Ulices Edgardo GUEVARA, was arrested. The victim was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Arrested on February 21:

Ulices Edgardo GUEVARA, 40, of the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge

Charged with strangulation and domestic assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond