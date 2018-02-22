Airsoft gun found on student at Gayle Middle School

Authorities in Stafford County said a child brought an airsoft gun with him to middle school today at 11:15 a.m.

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of an alleged weapon on school property at Gayle Middle School. A student observed another student with what appeared to be a handgun in a backpack. The child notified the principal who in turn reported the incident to the School Resource Officer who was on site. The School Resource Officer identified the student with the weapon by utilizing school surveillance video. The student was removed from class and his locker was subsequently searched. An airsoft gun was located in his backpack. The investigation continues and appropriate charges will be filed through Juvenile Intake. The lockdown of the school was lifted and the school has returned to normal operations.