Ruth Anderson now heads OmniRide Executive Board

From a press release from OmniRide [Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission]

PRTC has a new Executive Board that will oversee the mobility services operated and sponsored by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission.

The 2018 Executive Board slate was completed at the February meeting of the PRTC Board of Commissioners. The officials are responsible for overseeing OmniRide bus and ridesharing services in the Prince William County area along with Virginia Railway Express operations in the region.

The new PRTC Chair is Ruth M. Anderson, who also serves on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors representing the Occoquan magisterial district.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of PRTC. More people will be looking for alternatives to driving alone as toll lanes are extended along I-95, I-395 and I-66, and as new commuter parking lots are built in the western communities,” Anderson said.

“In addition, PRTC is ready to start implementing its new Strategic Plan which aims to benefit the community by increasing transit ridership, bringing together public and private interests, and promoting alternatives to commuting solo,” Anderson said.

Joining Anderson on the 2018 Executive Committee are:

Vice Chair Jeanette Rishell, Mayor of Manassas Park;

Secretary Pamela J. Sebesky, member of the Manassas City Council;

Treasurer Wendy Maurer, member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors;

Immediate Past Chairman Frank J. Principi, member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and At-Large Member Gary F. Skinner, member of the Spotsylvania Board of County Supervisors. PRTC provides commuter and local bus services as well as ridesharing services in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

Commission meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the PRTC Transit Center in Woodbridge. Meetings are open to the public.