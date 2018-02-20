Polar Plunge festival benefiting Special Olympics Virginia set for this Saturday, Feb. 24 , in Dumfries

From a press release:

Grab whatever costume floats your boat and join us for the coolest event of 2018, the Polar Plunge® Festival, Feb. 24 at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse in Dumfries! We’ll be partying with hundreds of frozen friends, all to raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

As of today, we’re still shy of our $100,000 goal, so we need your help. Plungers can register right up until 2 pm on event day. For more details and a schedule of events, check out our event website, www.polarplunge.com/nova. Please note all event times are subject to change based on weather and water conditions.

It’s $100 to Plunge, but the top 5 teams that raise the most money by midnight before the Plunge will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win 4 free airline vouchers to anywhere in the United States. Plus, the top fundraising team will receive a 16 game ticket plan to the Potomac Nationals and a crab feast at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse. The top fundraiser also will receive a pair of tickets on JetBlue and a full season ticket package to the Potomac Nationals.

Plungers will take to the icy Potomac for the main event at 3 pm to cap off the day-long celebration, which is open to all and includes some COOL activities:

• live music by Van Galen to get you moving

• a costume contest and parade

• great food and drinks available all day at Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse

The 2018 NOVA Polar Plunge® Festival is presented by the Prince William County Police Department, Tim’s Rivershore Restaurant & Crabhouse and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia.

This event is one of four Polar Plunge® Festivals in Virginia. In addition to the Virginia Beach event, which took place Feb. 2-3 and raised nearly $1.2 million, a plunge also will take place in the New River Feb 24, and our first Solar Plunge is set for June 9 in Richmond during our largest annual competition, Summer Games.

For more information and to register online (remember, you can register in person up until 2 pm on event day), visit www.polarplunge.com/nova or call 703.359.4301.